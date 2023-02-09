Metrorail to stop at two more stations

He said the metrorails on the Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT Line-6) will start journey from Diabari and stop at Uttara Centre station, Pallabi station, Mirpur Section-10 station and end at Agargaon station.
Earlier, the authority opened Pallabi station on 25 January for public. Through this, five stations out of nine metro rail stations on the Uttara-Agargaon route will be opened for passengers.
The managing director said the remaining four stations from Uttara to Agargaon will also be opened by March, adding, "Preparations are also being made to start the full operation of the Metrorail from morning to midnight in July."
Currently, the trains are operating from 8.00am to 4.00pm on the route.
Earlier on 28 December last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first elevated metro rail service, known as MRT Line-6.
The authorities plan to extend the service from Uttara to Motijheel by next year before opening the route to Kamalapur in 2025.
The metrorail earned revenue Tk 24.6 million (2.46 crore) by selling tickets in 29 days since the inauguration of the MRT Line-6, said the managing director.