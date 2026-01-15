7-college students block Science Lab, Technical intersections again, commuters suffer

Mohammad Hanif, who had travelled from Savar and was heading to Gulistan, became stranded at the Science Lab.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “How many demands will be realised like this? Roads are being blocked wherever people feel like. Life has become unbearable. It feels like no one is watching. Is there even a government in the country? If there is, we urge them to take steps to ease public suffering.”

Due to the roadblocks, traffic movement on Mirpur Road and adjoining roads came to a complete halt, leaving people in distress. Unable to find transport, many commuters were seen walking to their destinations.