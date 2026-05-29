PM Tarique Rahman on Dhaka streets for 4 hours to inspect waste management, two officials withdrawn

Without informing anyone in advance, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman toured different areas of the capital to inspect the removal of sacrificial animal waste following Eid-ul-Azha. He visited various parts of Dhaka for nearly four hours on Friday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The prime minister reportedly drove the vehicle himself.

According to sources in the Prime Minister’s Press Wing, those accompanying him in the vehicle included State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Administrator of the Dhaka South City Corporation Md Abdus Salam, Special Secretary of the BNP National Executive Committee Muhammad Belayet Hossain Mridha, and the Prime Minister’s Private Secretary-2 Mehedul Islam.