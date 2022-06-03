26pc adolescents victims of violence during coronavirus outbreak, says research

A total of 26 per cent adolescents have become victims of different types of violence during corona outbreak. Of them, boys mostly fell prey to physical abuse while, girls faced sexual violence more. Adolescents couldn’t yet break free of the negative impact of the corona period.

These details presented in the launch of a research report titled ‘Adolescent Girls’ Vulnerabilities and Transitions in the context of Covid-19’ at capital’s Brac Centre Inn on Wednesday.