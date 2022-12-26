City

Hizb ut-Tahrir member detained in city: RAB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a member of banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Kamrangirchar of the capital, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Nafiz Salam Uday, 45, a resident of city's Adabor area. He is an active member of dawat and finance department of banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Tipped off, a special team of the Anti-Terrorism Cell of RAB-2 conducted a drive at Kamrangirchar on Sunday noon and arrested Nafiz, said senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (Media) of RAB-2.

There are three cases against him at Mohammadpur and Adabar police stations and a police assault case at Mohammadpur police station.

An arrest warrant was also issued by anti-terrorism tribunal against the arrestee. He remained fugitive for eight years.

He used to distribute anti-state leaflets and invite people to various mosques after keeping contact with the Ameer of the Bangladesh branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir and other group leaders, he added.

Legal steps will be taken against the arrestee, said the officer.

"Besides, efforts are on to arrest the other members of Hizb ut-Tahrir according to Nafiz's information," he added.  

