Hizb ut-Tahrir member detained in city: RAB

Tipped off, a special team of the Anti-Terrorism Cell of RAB-2 conducted a drive at Kamrangirchar on Sunday noon and arrested Nafiz, said senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (Media) of RAB-2.

There are three cases against him at Mohammadpur and Adabar police stations and a police assault case at Mohammadpur police station.

An arrest warrant was also issued by anti-terrorism tribunal against the arrestee. He remained fugitive for eight years.