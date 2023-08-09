Quader off to Singapore for health check-up

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday left Dhaka for Singapore to undergo his routine health check-up, reports news agency BSS.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG 0584) carrying the minister departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 8.30 am, said an official release.
Quader is expected to return home on 11 August after concluding his necessary health check-up at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, it added.