Luxury malls, laboratory, dust-cleaning vehicles among Tk 1.42b projects lying unused

A bridge was built over the Rajakhali canal in Chattogram city at a cost of Tk 85 million to ensure smooth and easy movement of vehicles. The 70-metre-long bridge has no connecting roads on either side. As a result, it has remained unused for four years. Now, connecting roads have to be built.

Customers come to New Market in Chattogram for shopping. A multilevel car parking facility was built in 2017 for them to park their vehicles. Although the seven-storey structure was built at a cost of Tk 40 million, it is practically unused. There are more such structures in the city that are not being used.