Two rounds of gunfire in Badda, but not at NCP office: Police
Gunfire was reported in Badda, Dhaka. However, police have clarified that it did not occur at the election office of Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Since Wednesday afternoon, many people posted on social media claiming that the shooting took place at Nahid Islam’s election camp. These posts quickly spread online.
In response, around 5:00 pm, NCP sent a message via WhatsApp stating, “Yesterday, a shooting occurred beside the NCP organisational office of Ward 38 in Badda. This is not the election office or Nahid Islam’s office. We believe the incident has no political connection.”
The message was sent by Mahabub Alam, head of the NCP election media subcommittee.
Asked about the incident, Asaduzzaman, assistant commissioner (AC) of Badda, told Prothom Alo in the evening that on Tuesday night, a real estate company office in North Badda was targeted in two rounds of gunfire.
He said that until last November, an NCP office was located where the gunfire occurred. However, in November, the NCP office was moved to Aftabnagar. “It cannot be said that the NCP office was targeted. Two blank bullets were fired at the site,” he added.