Two rounds of gunfire in Badda, but not at NCP office: Police

Gunfire was reported in Badda, Dhaka. However, police have clarified that it did not occur at the election office of Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Since Wednesday afternoon, many people posted on social media claiming that the shooting took place at Nahid Islam’s election camp. These posts quickly spread online.

In response, around 5:00 pm, NCP sent a message via WhatsApp stating, “Yesterday, a shooting occurred beside the NCP organisational office of Ward 38 in Badda. This is not the election office or Nahid Islam’s office. We believe the incident has no political connection.”