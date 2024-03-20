Dhaka Elevated Expressway: FDC-end exit ramp opens to traffic
The exit ramp of Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Karwan Bazar section, in front of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC), opened to traffic on Wednesday.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader opened the ramp in the morning.
With this, 16 ramps of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway have been opened so far.
On 3 September last year, the 11.5km Airport-Farmgate stretch of the elevated expressway was opened to traffic and today the FDC gate ramp was opened.
“This is an Eid gift from the prime minister for the people,” Obaidul Quader said after opening the section.
“We will be able to fully open it by the beginning of next year. Hatirjheel ramp will be opened and the work is progressing in that direction,” he added.
Asked about the increased traffic congestion in Dhaka during the month of Ramadan, the minister said, “People go to malls for shopping during Ramadan. That is why there will be some traffic jams. However, there is no traffic jam from Uttara to Motijheel. People can easily reach their destinations.”
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 2 September, 2023 inaugurated the Airport-Farmgate segment of Dhaka Elevated Expressway.
The total length of the expressway is 19.73 km and people can enter and exit the expressway through ramps in 31 points.
The project director said 72.51 per cent work of the expressway has been completed and the work at Hatirjheel and Panthakunja points is underway.
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway project was undertaken in 2011. On 15 December, 2013, Bangladesh Bridge Authority signed a revised agreement with First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited.