Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka has ranked the ninth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 152 on Saturday morning.

Today’s air was classified as 'unhealthy’, referring to a health risk to residents, according to the AQI index.

Nepal’s Kathmandu, India’s Delhi, China’s Wuhan and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first, second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 211, 198, 171 and 170, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.