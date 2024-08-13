BUFT hosts daylong commemoration and special prayers for Shaheed Selim
BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organised a special prayer and Milad Mahfil on 12 August 2024, in memory of Shaheed Md Selim Talukdar and all martyrs of the movement carried out by Students Against Discrimination, stated a press release.
The event, held on the BUFT campus, also included prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured students. Attendees paid tribute to Shaheed Selim, honoring his sacrifice, and prayed for the salvation of his soul.
Among others, founder chairman of the board of trustees Muzaffar U Siddique, trustee board member and former president of BGMEA Md Faruque Hassan, trustee board member Md Jakir Hossain, vice-chancellor professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman, pro vice-chancellor professor engineer Ayub Nabi Khan as well as university officials, faculty, and students attended the event.
During the event, university authorities announced their commitment to supporting Shaheed Selim Talukdar’s family by providing financial assistance, offering free tuition for a family member in the future, and covering medical expenses for the injured.
Earlier in the morning, in a gesture honoring Shaheed Selim and in response to student demands, BUFT’s Muktamancha was officially renamed ‘Shahid Selim Muktamancha’.
The renaming ceremony was conducted by trustee board member, managing director of Team Group, and vice president of BGMEA Abdullah Hil Rakib along with another trustee board member Moshiul Azam Shajal. Following this, participants gathered at various locations in Uttara to join BUFT students in their clean-up efforts, symbolising unity and solidarity.