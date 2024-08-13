BUFT hosts daylong commemoration and special prayers for Shaheed Selim

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organised a special prayer and Milad Mahfil on 12 August 2024, in memory of Shaheed Md Selim Talukdar and all martyrs of the movement carried out by Students Against Discrimination, stated a press release.

The event, held on the BUFT campus, also included prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured students. Attendees paid tribute to Shaheed Selim, honoring his sacrifice, and prayed for the salvation of his soul.