Garment workers block Mirpur-10 again demanding Tk 30,000 wage
Garment workers have blocked the road at the Mirpur-10 intersection in the capital, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. Workers from several apparel factories in Mirpur joined the blockade.
The demonstration began around 10:00 AM today, Saturday, disrupting traffic across the area.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP's Mirpur Division Zahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that garment workers had blocked the road. Police are present at the scene and working to bring the situation under control.
Earlier on Thursday, garment workers staged a similar blockade at the Mirpur-10 roundabout from 10:00 AM demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.
Two days later, they took to the streets at the exact same location once again.