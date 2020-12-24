3 members of b-Kash fraud gang held

Prothom Alo English Desk
Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Organised Crime and Car Theft Prevention Team on Thursday detained three members of b-Kash fraud clique in a raid, led by Mohammad Ariful Islam, from different areas of the capital, reports BSS.

The operation was directed by DMP Intelligence (Wari division) deputy commissioner Mohammad Ahad, and was supervised by deputy commissioner of Mohammad Jasim Uddin, said a DMP press release.

The arrested are Mohammad Shimul Mia, 29, resident of Goaldi of Bhanga in Faridpur, Mohammad Shahin Matubbar , 28, and MD Mahidul, 26, residents of Tarail in Faridpur.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestees admitted committing fraudulent activities.

They used to impersonate b-Kash agents and customer care service officials to call the customers and take their OTP (One Time Password) and b-Kash pin code to hack their accounts, said the release.

