3 members of b-Kash fraud gang held

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Organised Crime and Car Theft Prevention Team on Thursday detained three members of b-Kash fraud clique in a raid, led by Mohammad Ariful Islam, from different areas of the capital, reports BSS.

The operation was directed by DMP Intelligence (Wari division) deputy commissioner Mohammad Ahad, and was supervised by deputy commissioner of Mohammad Jasim Uddin, said a DMP press release.

The arrested are Mohammad Shimul Mia, 29, resident of Goaldi of Bhanga in Faridpur, Mohammad Shahin Matubbar , 28, and MD Mahidul, 26, residents of Tarail in Faridpur.