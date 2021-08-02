City

303 detained for breaching restrictions Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police arrested 303 people in Dhaka for violating lockdown restrictions on the 10th day of the 14-day countrywide strict lockdown on Sunday, reports UNB.

The arrestees failed to show any valid reason for coming out on the streets, said DMP additional deputy commissioner (media) Iftekharul Islam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 1,16,100 as fines from 103 people.

Besides, the traffic division collected Tk 4,45,500 as penalties from 183 vehicles for failing to comply with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As mills and factories reopened on Sunday following the government's announcement, public transports were seen on the roads till noon carrying workers and staff to the city.

Advertisement

Those who had left the capital for Eid-ul-Azha and did not return due to the closure of factories were seen entering the city on foot amid the lockdown.

Read more from City
Advertisement