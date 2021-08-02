303 detained for breaching restrictions Sunday

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 1,16,100 as fines from 103 people.
Besides, the traffic division collected Tk 4,45,500 as penalties from 183 vehicles for failing to comply with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
As mills and factories reopened on Sunday following the government's announcement, public transports were seen on the roads till noon carrying workers and staff to the city.
Those who had left the capital for Eid-ul-Azha and did not return due to the closure of factories were seen entering the city on foot amid the lockdown.