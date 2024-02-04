Metrorail operations suspended
The operations of metrorail have been suspended due to technical glitch since Sunday afternoon.
Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, public relations officer at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the company responsible for the operations of metrorail, told Prothom Alo that the movement of the train was suspended from around 2:45 pm.
Without elaborating on the type of the glitch, he said a team has been working to repair it.
Several regular commuters of the service, however, have written in Facebook that the service has suspended as a cable snapped in between Shewrapara and Kazipara stations.
Prothom Alo could not verify the matter independently immediately.