Bus catches fire in Dholaipar
A passenger bus caught fire at Dholaipar intersection in the capital on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred around 6:38pm on Wednesday. Upon receiving the news, two units of the Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported.
According to the Fire Service control room, two units from the Postogola Fire Station went to the scene after receiving the report of the fire.
Firefighters arrived at Dholaipar intersection at 6:48pm and managed to bring the blaze under control after about 20 minutes of effort.
Khaleda Yasmin, the duty officer of the Fire Service, told Prothom Alo, “A bus caught fire at Dholaipar intersection. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.”