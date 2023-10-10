Metrorail won’t operate on Saturday, Sunday

The operation of metrorail in Dhaka will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday next week, to facilitate preparations for the inauguration of the remaining portion.
Besides, the metrorail system remains closed on Friday.
The road transport and bridges ministry issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday while the operating authority – Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) – regretted the inconveniences caused by the suspension.
The metrorail is now operating at a stretch from Uttara to Agargaon, and the remaining portion from Agargaon to Motijheel is scheduled to be inaugurated on 29 October.
The authorities would coordinate the overall operation system between the two portions on the two days of suspension.
However, the metrorail will return to regular operation on Monday, 16 October.