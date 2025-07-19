Mugger walks away with machete after snatching bag in police presence

Three police personnel, including two in uniform and one in plain clothes, were seen nearby managing traffic when the mugger was walking right past them with the weapon in hand. A significant number of people were present at the spot but were watching the scene without intervening.

The incident took place on the opposite side of the New Model Multilateral High School, as seen in the video.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Officer-in-Charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, Kashainyu Marma, confirmed the incident occurred after midnight on Thursday. He said the victim has not yet been identified but the police have collected the video footage.