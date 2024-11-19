Ex-food minister Qamrul Islam arrested in Dhaka
Former Member of Parliament for Dhaka-2 constituency and Food Minister advocate Qamrul Islam was arrested on Monday night (18 November).
The arrest was made by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Sector-12 of Uttara, confirmed Additional Police Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik.
“Former Food Minister Qamrul Islam has been arrested from Uttara in the capital. He is being brought to the DB office tonight,” said Rezaul Karim Mallik.