Body of female newsperson recovered from Hatirjheel

<p>Police recovered the body of a female journalist from her residence in the city’s Hatirjheel area on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.</p><p>The deceased---Sharmin Shabnam, was an assignment editor of the online news portal ‘The Report’.</p><p>Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station, said being informed they rushed to the residence and recovered the body around 5.00pm.</p>.<p>The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that no one was found in the residence during the recovery of the body.</p><p>However, the victim’s husband remained absconding since the incident, he added.</p>