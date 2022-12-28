Body of female newsperson recovered from Hatirjheel

Police recovered the body of a female journalist from her residence in the city’s Hatirjheel area on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased---Sharmin Shabnam, was an assignment editor of the online news portal ‘The Report’.

Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station, said being informed they rushed to the residence and recovered the body around 5.00pm.