Fire in Karail slum brought under control after 5 hours, residents under open sky

The fire in Karail slum at Mohakhali in the capital has been brought under control after more than five hours through the efforts of 19 units of the fire service.

At around 10:35 pm on Tuesday, the fire was finally brought under control. Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of the fire service, confirmed this in a message.

Earlier, at around 5:30 pm, the fire service announced the outbreak of the fire in Karail slum through a press release. Eleven units initially began efforts to extinguish the blaze and subsequently eight more units joined the operation.