600,000 children to be fed Vitamin A Plus capsules under DSCC

A total of 600,000 (6 lakh) children will be fed Vitamin A Plus capsules at 1,827 centres under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on 18 June.
The campaign will begin at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm, as reported by UNB.
As many as 100,000 (1 lakh) children aged from 6 to 11 months will be fed blue coloured capsules while 500,000 (5 lakh) children aged from 12 to 59 months will be fed red capsules, said Fazle Shamsul Kabir, acting chief health officer of DSCC.
He made the announcement at an orientation programme of ‘National Vitamin A Plus Campaign-2023’ at the DSCC office.
Some 150 supervisors and 3,654 volunteers will take part in the programme.
Line director representatives from National Nutrition Service, director representatives of different hospitals, DSCC officials, Girls’ guide representatives, Rovers Scout, Rotary Club, Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery Projects and Unicef officials were present there.