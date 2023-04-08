Fire under control at Barishal Plaza Market opposite to Bangabazar

A fire broke out today, Saturday at Dhaka’s Barishal Plaza Market — opposite to Bangabazar, which burned down just four days ago. However, the fire has been brought under control, UNB reports.
The fire broke out on the third floor of the market around 8:05am and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
On information, 14 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 8:45 am.
What had caused the fire could not be discerned immediately though.
A massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka on 4 April and spread to some other nearby markets, burning several thousand shops, with mainly readymade garments and footwear, to ashes.