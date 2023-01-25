Bangla Academy literary award announced

These awardees are: Faruk Mahmood and Tariq Sujat in poetry, Taposh Majumdar and Parvez Hossain in fiction, Masuduzzaman in essay/research, Alam Khorshed in translation, Milon Kanti Dey and Farid Ahmad Dulal in drama, Dhruba Esh in children's literature, Mohammad Shamsul Haque in research on the liberation war, Subhash Singh Roy in research on Bangabandhu, Mokaram Hossain in science/ science fiction/environmental science, Ikhtiar Chowdhury in autobiography/ travelogue and Abdul Khalek and Muhammad Abdul Jalil in folklore.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards to them in the inauguration ceremony of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2023.