Dhaka University inaugurates Crime Investigation and Forensic Analysis Lab
Marking a transformative milestone in the study of Criminology in Bangladesh, the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka (DU) officially inaugurated its pioneering "Crime Investigation and Forensic Analysis Lab" on Wednesday, said a press release.
The facility aims to bridge the gap between theoretical academic study and practical forensic application, setting a new benchmark for criminal investigation and forensic education in the region.
The inauguration ceremony, held at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium, was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, as the Chief Guest.
In his keynote address, Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan lauded the Department’s initiative, stating that this lab represents a vital advancement in the university's research infrastructure. He emphasized that integrating scientific analysis into criminal justice research is essential for addressing the complexities of modern-day crime.
The event featured other dignitaries, including: Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration), DU; Md Sibgat Ullah, Additional Inspector General and Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police; Professor Taiabur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; and Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan, Dean, Faculty of Arts.
During the technical session, Md Sibgat Ullah (CID Chief) highlighted the shifting patterns of global crime. "With the implementation of systems like AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System), our investigative methods are becoming increasingly digitized. This lab will provide students with the necessary exposure to the forensic tools used in real-world investigations," he noted.
Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha reflected on the sociopolitical necessity of the lab, remarking, "As crime grows more sophisticated and multi-dimensional, our diagnostic methods must evolve. This lab will be instrumental in identifying modern crime trends through rigorous scientific methodology."
The ceremony began with a welcome speech by Rezaul Karim Sohag, Assistant Professor, who acknowledged the years of perseverance required to establish the facility.
The Chairperson of the Department, Associate Professor Shaharia Afrin, concluded the event with an emotional vote of thanks, describing the inauguration as the "greatest day in the department's history."
Key highlights of the event
Documentary screening: A visual journey documenting the 13-year evolution of the Department of Criminology.
Research presentation: A study by senior students on the critical necessity of specialized labs for criminal justice majors.
Live demonstration: A ceremonial ribbon-cutting followed by a tour of the laboratory facilities.
Cultural showcase: A thematic performance by the Criminology Cultural Club reflecting on social justice.
Established as a premier hub for criminal justice studies in Bangladesh, the Department of Criminology focuses on interdisciplinary research, victimology, and forensic science.
The new Crime Investigation and Forensic Analysis Lab is equipped to provide students with hands-on training in evidence collection, fingerprint analysis, and digital forensics.