Dhaka University inaugurates Crime Investigation and Forensic Analysis Lab

Marking a transformative milestone in the study of Criminology in Bangladesh, the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka (DU) officially inaugurated its pioneering "Crime Investigation and Forensic Analysis Lab" on Wednesday, said a press release.

The facility aims to bridge the gap between theoretical academic study and practical forensic application, setting a new benchmark for criminal investigation and forensic education in the region.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium, was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, as the Chief Guest.