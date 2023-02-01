Deputy secretary loses job for failing to return

As a result, the government has taken the drastic decision after conducting an investigation on departmental case filed against him. The administration recently issued a gazette notification in this regard.
According to the notification, on 4 August 2021, when he was serving his role in New York, Shameem Hossain was asked to return to the country and join the security services division. In the following month, he was also released from his post in the US. Still, he did not join the security services division.
A departmental case was filed against him on charges of misconduct and fleeing. Although the accused officer provided an explanation, he did not show interest for a personal hearing. Rather, he said it is not possible to join the government service and he asked to be removed from government service.
Later, the allegations raised against him were investigated. In the investigation, allegations of misconduct and fleeing were proved without any doubt. After completing other procedures, the decision to remove him from the post was taken.