2 DB members injured in shooting by drug dealers in Dhaka: Police
Two members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) were injured in a shooting by suspected drug dealers in the capital’s Paltan area late Wednesday night, police said.
The injured officers are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Atiq Hasan and constable Sujan, both attached to the DB’s Lalbagh Division. They are currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s media and public relations department, confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.
According to DB sources, shortly after 1:00 am, acting on a tip-off, a team from the DB's Lalbagh Division attempted to stop a car on the road opposite the Central Police Hospital (CPH). As the team approached, gunfire was opened from inside the vehicle.
ASI Atiq Hasan was shot in the left side of the abdomen, while Constable Sujan sustained a bullet injury to his left knee. Both were quickly rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
DB officials said three drug dealers were arrested at the scene. The car used by the suspects has also been seized.