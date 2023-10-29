Youth burnt to death, another injured as bus torched in Dhaka

A youth was burnt to death another inured while sleeping as miscreants set fire to a bus in Dhaka early on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Deila area of the capital’s Demra around 3:00am on Sunday.
The deceased was Naim, 22, who was one of assistants of the bus driver. Fire Service and Civil Defence said his body was recovered from the bus.
The injured was Rabiul, 22, another assistant of the bus driver. He was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Fire Service headquarters on-duty officer Ashraful Halim said, on information, fire-fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame.
Ashraful Halim said they have learned so far that Naim and Rabiul were the driver’s assistants in a bus of Asim Paribahan. The vehicle was parked on the roadside and they were sleeping inside it and, at one point, the bus was set on fire.
The body of Nazim has been handed over to police, he added.