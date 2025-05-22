JCD blocks Shahbagh demanding Samya murder trial, traffic comes to a halt
The Dhaka University administration said in a statement on Wednesday that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder of Shahriar Alam Samya.
The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have taken position at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on demand of the trial in the murder of Dhaka University student and its JCD unit leader Shahriar Alam Samya.
Traffic has come to a halt at this vital intersection has stopped due to the protest.
JCD is the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam took position at the Shahbagh intersection with over a hundred leaders and activists around 10:00 am today, Thursday.
The protesting JCD men said their programme will continue until 5:00 pm today.
Leaders and activists of various units of Chhatra Dal were seen arriving with processions at Shahbagh intersection.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, JCD president Rakibul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Neither have we got any assurance nor seen any visible advancement in the trial of Samya murder. The administration is playing hide and seek with us.”
Speaking about this, Rakibul Islam told Prothom Alo that although the university administration said about three detentions, they could not inform us about their identity.
JCD thought the DU administration was in doubt.
A huge traffic congestion has already been created due to the demonstrations of the JCD leaders and activists, with commuters suffering the most.
Chhatra Dal announced the programme through a statement on Wednesday.
It said that the JCD leaders and activists will stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection and in front of the InterContinental Hotel on Thursday from morning until 5:00 pm.
The protest comes in response to “negligence in the investigation into the murder of Shahriar Alam Samya, the literary and publications secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of the Dhaka University Chhatra Dal.
The demonstrators also demanded the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the killing, including the main perpetrator, as well as the assurance of a fair trial and exemplary punishment for those found guilty.