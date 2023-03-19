Pro-BNP lawyers' panel demands fresh SCBA election

They also demanded resignation of the law minister and the attorney general for the attack on the lawyers and journalists during the SCBA election.
At least 10 journalists and lawyers were injured as police charged batons on them on the Supreme Court premises amid scuffle between pro-Awami League and pro BNP lawyers over the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election on 15 March.
The voting was held on 15-16 March amid the violence with the allegations of ballot theft and tearing.
Three separate cases were filed in this connection. Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Parishad won all the 14 posts of the executive committee of the SCBA polls.