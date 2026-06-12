Following disaster warnings reduces risk: Experts

Bangladesh continues to face a wide range of natural disasters, including seasonal and flash floods, cyclones, storm surges, heatwaves, cold waves, excessive rainfall, droughts, river erosion and earthquakes. Rising salinity in water and soil in coastal areas is also posing growing public health risks. Lightning strikes, meanwhile, continue to cause significant loss of life.

The speakers made the remarks during a media dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and Plan International Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The dialogue, titled ‘Weather, Disaster, and Public Interest Journalism,’ was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday.

The speakers stressed that following official warning messages can help minimise disaster risks. They also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, non-government organisations and the media to ensure that early weather and disaster warnings reach vulnerable and marginalised communities in time.