Media dialogue
Following disaster warnings reduces risk: Experts
Bangladesh continues to face a wide range of natural disasters, including seasonal and flash floods, cyclones, storm surges, heatwaves, cold waves, excessive rainfall, droughts, river erosion and earthquakes. Rising salinity in water and soil in coastal areas is also posing growing public health risks. Lightning strikes, meanwhile, continue to cause significant loss of life.
The speakers made the remarks during a media dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and Plan International Bangladesh in Dhaka.
The dialogue, titled ‘Weather, Disaster, and Public Interest Journalism,’ was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday.
The speakers stressed that following official warning messages can help minimise disaster risks. They also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, non-government organisations and the media to ensure that early weather and disaster warnings reach vulnerable and marginalised communities in time.
Defence Secretary Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, the chief guest at the event, said Bangladesh remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical location, high population density and the impacts of climate change.
He noted that journalists play a crucial role in quickly delivering early warnings about floods, cyclones and other disasters to the public.
Referring to improvements in disaster preparedness, he said that while the 1970 cyclone claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, the death toll from similar disasters has now fallen to fewer than 20 in many cases.
Just as early warning systems have helped reduce human and livestock losses, efforts should also focus on minimising damage to crops, he stressed.
Ashraf Uddin emphasised the need to ensure that warning messages are both reliable and easy for people to understand. He added that people should be made aware that they can secure their valuables—either by burying them safely or taking them along—before moving to cyclone or disaster shelters.
Plan International Bangladesh Country Director Kabita Bose said the impact of disasters is not felt equally by everyone. Women, girls, older people, persons with disabilities and marginalised communities are often the most affected.
She said these groups have a right to receive early warnings and access to post-disaster services. Greater efforts are needed to raise awareness about lightning forecasts and the precautions people should take during such events.
According to her, coordinated action by government agencies, non-government organisations and the media can significantly reduce both casualties and economic losses caused by disasters.
Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Rezwanor Rahman said Bangladesh is now ranked as the world’s 13th most disaster-prone country. He noted that through coordinated disaster-management efforts, the country has made significant progress in reducing disaster risks.
He said cyclone shelters are now being designed for multiple uses. During normal times, many of these facilities function as schools, while during disasters they serve as shelters. The centres are equipped to accommodate livestock and include cooking facilities as well as accessible toilets for persons with disabilities.
Rezwanor Rahman added that many people remain reluctant to move to shelters because they worry about their livestock and belongings. He stressed the need for greater public awareness about the facilities available at shelters so that more people seek refuge during emergencies and fatalities can be further reduced.
Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, Director (Administration) and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said the ministry is responsible for evacuating people to shelters after receiving cyclone warnings.
He noted that around 80,000 volunteers are engaged in these efforts. However, despite receiving early warnings, many residents still look to news reports for confirmation before taking action.
The media can play a critical role by highlighting warning messages and encouraging people to move to shelters, which could help reduce disaster-related casualties even further, he pointed out.
In his opening remarks, Mohammad Momenul Islam, Director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, stated that the department is responsible for providing weather forecasts, early warning messages and information on climate change to the public.
He noted that Bangladesh is now regarded internationally as a model for disaster management. Accurate early warnings about floods, storms and other natural disasters can save lives and reduce damage, he said, while misinformation and false reports can cause significant harm.
The BMD director urged the media to play a more active role in risk mitigation by communicating weather information in clear, accessible language.
Sazzad Hossain, Executive Engineer at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said journalists tend to seek information once floods begin. However, if the media regularly publicises forecasts and warnings before flooding occurs, people will have more time to prepare.
Speaking at the event, Mir Masrur Zaman, Chief News Editor of Channel i, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has made progress in issuing early warning messages. He emphasised the importance of giving greater attention to weather forecasts, building public trust in official information and ensuring the safety of people's property when they take shelter during disasters.
‘30/30 rule’ during lightning
In the second session of the programme, three separate presentations were delivered on warnings and safety measures related to storms, floods, rainfall and lightning by Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Partha Pratim Barua of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, and Sharafat Hossain Khan of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme.
They also answered questions from journalists and participants from different professions.
In his presentation, meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said that weather forecasts are now available for 5 to 10 days in advance. However, he noted that forecasts for up to 72 hours are the most reliable and can be used with greater confidence.
He also explained the storm warning system, saying that warning signals 5, 6 and 7 indicate the same level of danger, while signals 8, 9 and 10 indicate a higher and equal level of severe threat. He urged people to take immediate precautions once such warnings are issued.
He further stressed the importance of following the ‘30/30 rule’ during lightning.
Abul Kalam Mallik further said that lightning-related fatalities are on the rise, with 141 deaths recorded so far this year. He emphasised that it is now possible to provide early warnings up to two hours before a lightning strike occurs.
Adopting the slogan, ‘Hear the thunder, head indoors immediately,’ Mallik urged the public to strictly follow the ‘30/30 rule.’ This means if thunder is heard within 30 seconds of a lightning flash, people should immediately run to a house or enclosed shelter. They should remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder is heard.
He warned that staying in open spaces or under weak shelters during lightning is unsafe, as electrical discharges can still strike nearby. Rooftop restaurants are particularly risky during storms, especially in March and April. He also advised against standing on balconies or touching rainwater during thunderstorms.
To reduce lightning-related deaths in the long term, he suggested plantation of palm trees as part of a sustainable mitigation plan.
The programme was moderated by Firoz Chowdhury, Assistant Editor of Prothom Alo, and was attended by over 50 journalists from various print and electronic media outlets.