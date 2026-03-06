Fuel: Long queues at filling stations in Dhaka even on holiday, scuffles also occur

He said he needs fuel worth Tk 400 to Tk 500 every day. Others might manage with less, but without fuel they cannot run their vehicles.

The motorcyclist is also worried about what will happen if fuel runs out within a day or two. His family depends on the income from driving Uber.

However, assistant manager of the filling station Ahmed Rushd said they do not have any shortage of fuel in stock. They are providing fuel according to customers’ demand. He said although people are somewhat anxious, everything at the filling station is operating normally.

At around 11:00 am, it was seen at Binimoy Filling Station at Dainik Bangla intersection that no more than Tk 200 worth of fuel was being given to motorcycles and Tk 500 to private cars.