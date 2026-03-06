Fuel: Long queues at filling stations in Dhaka even on holiday, scuffles also occur
Long queues were seen at different filling stations in the capital today, Friday, even though it is a holiday. At the Paribagh station, motorcyclists were also seen getting into arguments and scuffles several times over standing in line for fuel.
A crowd was seen at the Meghna Model Service Center filling station in Paribagh around 12:30 pm today.
Assistant manager of the filling station Ahmed Rushd said they do not have any shortage of fuel in stock. They are providing fuel according to customers’ demand. He said although people are somewhat anxious, everything at the filling station is operating normally.
From the front of this station, a long line of motorcycles and cars was seen stretching past Hotel InterContinental to under the Shahbagh metro rail station.
Because of this line, traffic congestion was created on the road even on a holiday. Around 12:15 pm, several motorcyclists were seen arguing over standing in line. Some even got into scuffles over who would go first.
Uber driver Nazmul Hasan got fuel after standing in line for about 50 minutes. He said he had joined the line under the Shahbagh metro rail station. He was able to get fuel after about 50 minutes. During that time, he said he could have gotten two to three rides.
He said he needs fuel worth Tk 400 to Tk 500 every day. Others might manage with less, but without fuel they cannot run their vehicles.
The motorcyclist is also worried about what will happen if fuel runs out within a day or two. His family depends on the income from driving Uber.
However, assistant manager of the filling station Ahmed Rushd said they do not have any shortage of fuel in stock. They are providing fuel according to customers’ demand. He said although people are somewhat anxious, everything at the filling station is operating normally.
At around 11:00 am, it was seen at Binimoy Filling Station at Dainik Bangla intersection that no more than Tk 200 worth of fuel was being given to motorcycles and Tk 500 to private cars.
Before giving fuel, employee Md Sahed Uddin was announcing that no motorcycles would receive more than Tk 200 worth of fuel and private cars more than Tk 500.
Sajib Rahman came to the Binimoy Filling Station to collect fuel for his motorcycle. He told Prothom Alo that he would travel to his home in Faridpur. For that he needs at least four litres of fuel. But after arriving at the station he saw he was not being given more than Tk 200 worth of fuel.
Expressing frustration, the rider said, “We are ordinary people, we cannot get fuel; yet those who work in government jobs somehow get it. They run on our tax money.”
An employee of Binimoy Servicing Center and Filling Station said their fuel stock is low. That is why they are trying to distribute small amounts among everyone.
Long queues of motorcycles and cars were also seen at Karim & Sons Filling Station beside Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. Cashier Md Sohag of the station said such long lines are not usually seen at the station even on holidays.
He said less fuel is coming from the depot compared to before. Those who previously took fuel worth Tk 200 to Tk 400 are now filling their tanks fully. He said they are providing fuel according to customers’ demand.
Md Mamun Hossain, who works at a bank, came to get fuel at the station. He said he came here after visiting three filling stations. At the other stations, they were not giving more than Tk 200 to Tk 300 worth of fuel. So he filled his tank here.
At Rajarbagh Service Station, fuel was being given only in emergency situations. At around 10:30 am, it was seen that only ambulances, police vehicles, government vehicles, and some cars that had almost completely run out of fuel were being served.
Cashier Md Mohiuddin said they usually do not receive fuel from the depot on Fridays and Saturdays. They sell some fuel from their reserve stock.
He said people who used to buy fuel worth Tk 200 are now buying fuel worth Tk 2,000. “Earlier we used to bring three tanker loads of fuel; now we receive one. So we are not giving fuel unless it is urgently needed,” he said.
Since 28 February, the United States and Israel have been carrying out attacks on Iran. Iran has also been launching retaliatory attacks. The conflict has spread across several countries in the Middle East. As Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, there are concerns about a possible fuel crisis.
However, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division says there is no reason to panic about the fuel situation. The country’s fuel reserves have not run out. Still, many people are buying fuel out of concern.