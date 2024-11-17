Man killed in bus-truck collision in Dhaka
A man has been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the capital’s Paltan area.
The incident took place in early hours on Sunday, when the man – Jakir Hossain, 60, an official of Mercantile Bank – was riding a rickshaw and it fell trapped between the two clashing vehicles.
According to the police, the drivers of the bus and truck fled after the accident. The vehicles were seized later.
Arif Ullah, a sub-inspector (SI) of the Paltan police station, said the bus collided with the onion-laden truck around 5:00 am. A rickshaw fell between the two vehicles during the clash, and its passenger sustained critical injuries.
He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:00 am, but doctors pronounced him dead, he said, adding the rickshaw puller received minor injuries.
The body was kept at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.