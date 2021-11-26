City

58 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

UNB
Dhaka
Dengue infected patients are seen hospitalised at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.
Dengue infected patients are seen hospitalised at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.Reuters file photo

Fifty-eight new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Friday morning, health authorities said.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 56 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining two cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 446 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.

Of them, 336 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 110 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 26,917 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26, 373 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

