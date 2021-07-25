587 arrested on the third day of the strictest restrictions

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 587 people and traffic police collected Tk 1,272,000 as fines from 521 vehicles for violating lockdown rules on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 233 people across the city were fined Tk 100,950 by mobile courts for not following the restrictions and health guidelines.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Army patrolling the streets of the city alongside local police were seen monitoring the movement of vehicles. They also set up strategic check-posts in different areas.