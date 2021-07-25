587 arrested on the third day of the strictest restrictions

Though check-posts were set up all across the city to prevent unwanted movement, people were seen on the streets. “They were giving different excuses when caught by law enforcers”, traffic officer Asaduzzaman said.
“Many people were still returning to the city after the Eid holidays,” he added.
Though some were seen carrying luggage on foot, a good number of people were halted at the entry points of the city including Abdullahpur, Uttara, Tongi, Amin Bazar bridge and Babu Bazar bridge, he said.
However, as per the government instructions, only ambulances and those in emergency services were allowed to enter the capital.
Earlier on Thursday, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said that this lockdown would be stricter than the one imposed last time. "Police, the paramilitary Bangladesh Border Guard and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads," he added.
The second phase of strict lockdown started on 8.00am on 23 July and would be in effect till 5 August.