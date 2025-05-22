Dhaka’s street chaos takes root beneath its metro rail

When Dhaka’s metro rail was launched, it was seen as a symbol of a modern, well-organised city.

The sleek tracks above and smooth train rides offered hope that the capital was finally moving forward. But beneath the elevated tracks, a different picture is emerging.

The open space below the metro line was designed for greenery and public use. Some trees were planted as part of that plan, but many have since been uprooted.

Instead of trees and walkways, these areas are now home to the homeless.

Since the inauguration of MRT Line-6 on 28 December 2022—from Uttara to Agargaon—the city has gradually extended its metro services to Motijheel.