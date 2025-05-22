Dhaka’s street chaos takes root beneath its metro rail
Residents now face a daily contradiction—glimpses of modernity gliding above, while the same old chaos unfolds below.
When Dhaka’s metro rail was launched, it was seen as a symbol of a modern, well-organised city.
The sleek tracks above and smooth train rides offered hope that the capital was finally moving forward. But beneath the elevated tracks, a different picture is emerging.
The open space below the metro line was designed for greenery and public use. Some trees were planted as part of that plan, but many have since been uprooted.
Instead of trees and walkways, these areas are now home to the homeless.
Since the inauguration of MRT Line-6 on 28 December 2022—from Uttara to Agargaon—the city has gradually extended its metro services to Motijheel.
Yet the space under the tracks, once intended as clean, open zones for pedestrians or communal use, has become overrun.
From Farmgate to Karwan Bazar, Kazipara to Mirpur, hawkers and beggars now dominate the area.
Makeshift stalls, street children, and piles of waste line the footpaths, forcing commuters to navigate through chaos.
“It’s like we’ve built a metro rail on top of a slum,” said Tanvir Hasan, a university student in Farmgate.
“We thought this was going to change the look of the city. Instead, it just pushed the same problems to a new place,” he said.
Locals describe the scenes as disturbing. Plastic sheets serve as roofs, old mattresses lie on the ground, and vendors fry snacks dangerously close to foot traffic. Beggars sit near the station gates, competing for attention.
“This place turns into a mini bazaar every afternoon,” said Asma Khatun, a garment worker in Mirpur-10, adding, “It’s noisy, crowded, and filthy. We don’t feel safe walking here anymore.”
The transformation didn’t happen overnight. It began with a single vendor, followed by others. Soon, small groups of homeless people began using the space for shelter. Now, entire stretches resemble informal markets.
No visible action has been taken by the authorities to regulate or reclaim these spaces. What was meant to be a revolution in urban transport is becoming another layer of the same old disorder.
“This was supposed to be a cleaner, more modern Dhaka,” said Mahbub Alam, a private sector employee who commutes daily via metro.
“But now, under every station, it feels like the same old mess we were trying to get away from,” he said.
Shopkeepers near Karwan Bazar metro station are also struggling.
“It’s difficult for customers to walk through,” said Rina Akter, who runs a grocery nearby.
“The footpath is blocked by vendors, and the area is getting dirty again,” he said.
Urban experts point to a lack of post-construction planning.
“If there had been a designated purpose for these spaces—like walkways, green zones, or small parks—this wouldn’t have happened,” said Shafiq Rahman, a regular metro user.
The open areas were originally planned to be used for public benefit. These included:
Pedestrian walkways
Spaces were meant to allow smooth foot traffic under the tracks, giving people clear access without interference from street vendors.
Green spaces and parks
Some sections were to feature parks or green belts to beautify the area and give residents a break from the concrete jungle.
Parking areas or bicycle stands
Designated parking for two-wheelers and bicycles was also part of the plan, supporting eco-friendly commuting.
Controlled commercial zones
There was discussion of setting up regulated kiosks or retail booths to serve metro users. The situation would not have been this chaotic had those been organised.
Public amenities
Basic facilities such as seating, washrooms, and information booths were also proposed to make metro travel more comfortable.
In reality, none of these plans have been realised. The areas remain unmanaged and vendors and the homeless have moved in freely.
The Dhaka North and South City Corporations, along with the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), have yet to announce any firm strategy to deal with the situation.
Residents now face a daily contradiction—glimpses of modernity gliding above, while the same old chaos unfolds below.