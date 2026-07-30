"Silent expressions": Fareena Samhee's debut solo exhibition opens 1 August
The first-ever solo exhibition of artist Fareena Samhee Nethee, titled “Silent Expressions”, is to be held at Batighar Art Space in the Asiatic Centre, Banani.
Organised by Mongol Deep Foundation, a platform driving social development through art and culture, the exhibition will be inaugurated at 4pm on 1 August.
Rubaba Dowla, the country managing director for Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, will attend the inauguration as chief guest. Veteran actor and painter Afzal Hossain, and Md Muniruzzaman, the executive director of Gallery Chitrak, will attend the event as special guests.
Supported by Vertex Chambers and SAJIDA Foundation, the exhibition will feature a selection of Fareena's original acrylic paintings. The title, “Silent Expressions”, reflects Fareena's belief that painting can say what words can't, with colour, shape, and form as her primary means of expression.
A hearing-impaired artist, Fareena has developed her artistic practice through workshops and has previously participated in group exhibitions.
Her work has been featured in the International Group Art Exhibition organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Kolkata, in 2017, and the Special Art Exhibition marking the 101st Birth Anniversary of Shilpaguru Safiuddin Ahmed in 2023.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors from 4pm to 8pm every day through 10 August.