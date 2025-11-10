One suspect detained over cocktail blasts in Dhaka
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of recent cocktail attacks in the capital.
Initial police investigation has identified him as a member of Chhatra League, the outlawed student wing of the deposed Awami League whose activities have been banned by the government, said a press release of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.
The suspect is being interrogated regarding multiple incidents, including the cocktail explosions on the premises of Kakrail's St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Joseph School, a Catholic-run famous educational institution.
According to the release, the DMP, in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has intensified a citywide manhunt to apprehend all individuals involved in these heinous and cowardly acts of violence.
Security has been stepped up in all churches and religious establishments of all faiths in the capital, it said.
The interim government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding interfaith unity and communal harmony, declaring that any attempt to disrupt the nation's religious coexistence will be met with the full weight of the law, the release added.