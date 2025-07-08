DMP imposes ban on rallies near areas of Secretariat, Jamuna

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has again imposed a ban on holding any kind of public gatherings near the areas of Bangladesh Secretariat and the official residence of the Chief Adviser, Jamuna, effective from 9 July till further order.

The public notice issued today said the restriction was imposed for maintaining public order and the security of the Chief Adviser under the powers vested under Section 29 of the DMP Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76).

The notice said any kind of meeting, assembly, mass gathering, procession, human chain, sit-in, procession have been banned in the Bangladesh Secretariat (including adjacent areas) and the official residence of the Chief Adviser, Jamuna and the surrounding areas (the area between Hotel Intercontinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Officers Club Crossing and Mintu Road Crossing) from Wednesday and continue until further orders.