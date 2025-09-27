Banker hacked dead at Dhaka residence
A bank official was hacked to death by allegedly his wife and mother-in-law in his house in Lalbagh area of the capital on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, son of late Nawab Ali of Teligati area in Khulna. He used to work as an officer at Standard Bank’s Lalbagh branch.
Police recovered his body in the evening from the 6th floor of a building in the area and sent it to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy at night.
Nazrul’s elder brother Nurul Islam alleged his brother was killed by his wife Nova and her mother over family dispute
Inspector (Investigation) of Lalbagh Police Station Md Saiduzzaman said whether it is a murder or something else can only be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report.
No one has been arrested yet in connection with the death, he said.