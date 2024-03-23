Chawkbazar fire under control: Fire service
The fire, which broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka's Chawkbazar early this morning, has been brought under control.
Rashed Bin Khalid, the official on duty at the fire service control room, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo at 7:00 am today, Saturday.
He said the blaze was brought under control after 6:00 am.
Earlier at 3:00 am, a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the Islambagh area of Chawkbazar. Fire service official Rashed Bin Khalid said around 4:30 am that a total of nine units from the fire station were working to control the fire.
However, the origin of the fire could not be confirmed immediately. No casualty has been reported yet.
Fire service said they struggled to bring the blaze under control due to flammable contents in the plastic and shoe factories on that building.