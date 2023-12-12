BNP leader Maj Hafiz denied departure at Dhaka airport

BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has allegedly been restricted at the Dhaka airport while leaving home for India.
He was sent back from the international immigration desk of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12:00 pm on Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the BNP leader confirmed the incident and said he is scheduled to undergo a surgery at a hospital in New Delhi in India on Wednesday.
Hafiz also said he, along with his wife, went to the airport on Tuesday afternoon, but the immigration police made him wait unduly even after loading the luggage onto the aircraft. Later, the authorities informed him that he is not allowed to leave the country.
“Did I fight the war for such a country? I need to go to Delhi for treatment, but the government did not allow me. I’m shocked,” he added.