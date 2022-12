The traffic division of Gulshan under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday issued some temporary traffic control measures in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital on the 31st Night.

According to the directives, Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali's Amtali Crossing can be used to enter Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas from 8 pm on 31 December to 5 am on 1 January.