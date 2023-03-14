City

Tk 11m robbed from DBBL

Tk 5.8m more retrieved, 3 arrested

Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday recovered Tk 5,807,000 afresh out of Tk 112.5 million robbed from a van of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) recently.

Three accused were also arrested, including the main planner of this robbery that was carried out in broad daylight. With this, police retrieved Tk 70,156,000 from the total looted amount.

Additional police commissioner of DMP, Mohammad Harun Ur Rashid, came up with this disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday at DMP media center.

The three are:  Akash, who was arrested from Khulna and claimed to be a planner of the looting, Hridoy, who was arrested from Karail slum at Banani with Tk 4,807,000 on his possession, and Nirob from Netrokona who was caught red-handed with Tk 1,000,000.

As of now, 11 were arrested in this incident and Tk 70,156,000 was recovered, said the additional police commissioner.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a group of robbers looted Tk 112.5 million from a van of DBBL in broad daylight in the capital’s Uttara.

Read more from City
Post Comment