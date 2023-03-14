Tk 5.8m more retrieved, 3 arrested

The three are: Akash, who was arrested from Khulna and claimed to be a planner of the looting, Hridoy, who was arrested from Karail slum at Banani with Tk 4,807,000 on his possession, and Nirob from Netrokona who was caught red-handed with Tk 1,000,000.

As of now, 11 were arrested in this incident and Tk 70,156,000 was recovered, said the additional police commissioner.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a group of robbers looted Tk 112.5 million from a van of DBBL in broad daylight in the capital’s Uttara.