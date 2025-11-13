Police release teenager detained as ‘suspect’ from Dhanmondi 32
The police have released a teenager who was arrested as a suspect from the Dhanmondi 32 area in the capital.
He was released from Dhanmondi police station in the afternoon today, Thursday.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested around 10:00am today. His home is in Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh.
When contacted on Thursday afternoon, Md Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that the arrested boy had come to see Dhanmondi 32 from his village home on Thursday.
Upon inquiry at his home, no suspicious or negative information about him was found. For that reason, he was released from Dhanmondi police station.
After the boy’s arrest, the police had said that his behavior was suspicious. His statements were misleading.
He was presenting himself as a student—at one time claiming to be associated with Chhatra Dal, and at another, with Chhatra Shibir.
Based on the papers and other items found in the boy’s bag, it seemed he was involved with the banned organisation Chhatra League.
Law enforcement agencies took a strict stance to prevent today’s “Dhaka Lockdown” programme called online by the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.
If there is suspicion that any individual might commit sabotage, the law enforcement agencies arrest them. This directive was given at a meeting of the Law and Order Advisory Council Committee last Tuesday.