Police release teenager detained as ‘suspect’ from Dhanmondi 32

The police have released a teenager who was arrested as a suspect from the Dhanmondi 32 area in the capital.

He was released from Dhanmondi police station in the afternoon today, Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested around 10:00am today. His home is in Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh.

When contacted on Thursday afternoon, Md Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that the arrested boy had come to see Dhanmondi 32 from his village home on Thursday.

Upon inquiry at his home, no suspicious or negative information about him was found. For that reason, he was released from Dhanmondi police station.