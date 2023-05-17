Niko graft case: Khaleda Zia files petition to cancel charge framing

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia filed a petition, seeking directives to cancel the charge framing order in the Niko graft case.

Law affairs secretary of BNP, barrister Kayser Kamal, filed the petition on behalf of Khaleda with the High Court (HC) on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

On 19 March, a Dhaka court framed charges against Khaleda and seven others in Niko graft case. Judge of Dhaka Special Court-9 Sheikh Hafizur Rahman framed the charges. The court also set 23 May for recording the testimonies of the witnesses in the case.