Protesters take positions at Doyel Chattar, road in front of HC
Students have been protesting taking positions at the Doyel Chattar of Dhaka University and in front of the High Court mazar gate.
Prothom Alo correspondent and photojournalist said nearly 150-200 people have gathered at each of the spots. A large number of police members were also seen at the High Court mazar gate Wednesday.
The students and teachers tried to gather at the High Court mazar gate around 12:00 pm. It was seen that police were arresting several people at around 12:30 pm.
A group of lawyers brought out a procession inside the High Court premises.
A group of students were chanting slogans in the Doyel Chattar area at the time of filing of this report at 2:00 pm.
Dhaka University’s white panel convener Lutfor Rahman and some other teachers were waiting a few yards away from the protesting students.
Students Against Discrimination (SAD) announced “March for Justice” across the country Wednesday protesting at the killings, mass arrests, attacks, filing of cases and enforced disappearances.