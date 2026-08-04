Chhatra Dal and JnUCSU–Chhatra Shakti activists clash at Jagannath University

A scuffle and subsequent clash broke out between activists of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and leaders and activists of the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti over entry into a seminar marking the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising at Jagannath University.

The incidents occurred around noon on Tuesday at the university auditorium and later in front of the Shaheed Minar.

Several JnUCSU and Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists were injured in the clashes. Some of the injured were receiving treatment at National Medical Hospital in Old Dhaka. Chhatra Dal also claimed that several of its activists were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the university had organised a seminar to commemorate the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising. Around 11:00 am, JnUCSU leaders and activists, along with several others, attempted to enter the auditorium carrying placards. The placards highlighted demands including progress on the university's second campus, construction of temporary dormitories, improved laboratory facilities at the medical center, and the recruitment of technicians and physicians.