Chhatra Dal and JnUCSU–Chhatra Shakti activists clash at Jagannath University
A scuffle and subsequent clash broke out between activists of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and leaders and activists of the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti over entry into a seminar marking the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising at Jagannath University.
The incidents occurred around noon on Tuesday at the university auditorium and later in front of the Shaheed Minar.
Several JnUCSU and Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists were injured in the clashes. Some of the injured were receiving treatment at National Medical Hospital in Old Dhaka. Chhatra Dal also claimed that several of its activists were injured.
According to eyewitnesses, the university had organised a seminar to commemorate the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising. Around 11:00 am, JnUCSU leaders and activists, along with several others, attempted to enter the auditorium carrying placards. The placards highlighted demands including progress on the university's second campus, construction of temporary dormitories, improved laboratory facilities at the medical center, and the recruitment of technicians and physicians.
The protesters sought to draw the attention of University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamun Ahmed, who was attending the seminar. Jagannath University Vice Chancellor Professor Md Rais Uddin was also present as a special guest.
At that point, a scuffle broke out between JnUCSU leaders and activists of the university unit of Chhatra Dal. JnUCSU leaders then staged a sit-in outside the entrance to the auditorium. Some members of the Inquilab Mancha were also present there.
After the seminar and the sit-in ended, another clash erupted in front of the Shaheed Minar as participants were leaving the venue. Both sides said several people were injured.
JnUCSU Vice President (VP) Riazul Islam later posted on Facebook about the altercation with Chhatra Dal activists and the sit-in protest.
Speaking to reporters, Shahin Mia, president of the Jagannath University unit of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, accused Chhatra Dal of launching the attack. He said Chhatra Dal activists assaulted them after they reached the Shaheed Minar following the seminar.
Shahin also alleged that Chhatra Dal activists beat Chhatra Shakti General Secretary Ferdous Sheikh as well as JnUCSU's vice president, general secretary, and assistant general secretary.
Mehedi Hasan Himel, convener of the Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Dal, offered a different account. He alleged that members of Islami Chhatra Shibir and its allied organisations had planned to embarrass UGC Chairman Mamun Ahmed during the university administration's event on the July Mass Uprising.
"They were politely asked to move aside, but they refused. When they advanced, a clash broke out," Himel said, adding that many Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were also injured.