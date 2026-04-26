Working-class people's frantic search for jobs

Standing on the footpath beside the Fakirapool water tank road, Mohammad Suman waits in search of work. Wearing a black T-shirt over a lungi, with a towel draped over his left shoulder, he has not been hired for the past three days.

Every morning around 6:30, he comes here from Keraniganj. He waits until noon and then returns home. After midday, work is rarely available. Disheartened, he heads back.

Speaking with Suman yesterday, Saturday at 9:00 am, he said life is extremely difficult. He has a family of five—his wife and three children. Monthly expenses range between Taka 16,000 and Taka 18,000. He works as a day labourer, earning Taka 800 per day. However, the later he finds work—especially after 10:00 am—the lower the wage becomes.

Since independence, this labour market has developed on the footpath beside the Fakirapool water tank. Now, 300 to 400 people come here daily to sell their labor.

Among them are various types of construction workers—carpenters, masons, sanitary workers, painters and their assistants—as well as general laborers, van drivers, and people from many other occupations.

Conversations with many of them reveal that work has declined for everyone. From skilled craftsmen to day laborers, all are facing financial hardship. Most reported being unemployed three to four days a week; some go without work for more than a week at a stretch.