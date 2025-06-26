Canada hosts seminar on grain and oilseed storage in Dhaka
The High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh hosted a seminar Thursday, 26 June 2025, focused on improving storage practices for grain and oilseeds, with the aim of strengthening food security and reducing post-harvest losses in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Digvir Jayas, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Lethbridge, Canada, an internationally recognised Canadian expert in grain and oil seeds storage systems and post-harvest technology. Jayas shared insights into innovative, science-based approaches to minimising spoilage and preserving grain quality under diverse climate conditions.
In his remarks, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh emphasised Canada’s role as a leading global exporter of high-quality grains and oilseeds, and its long-standing commitment to sharing technical expertise and agricultural innovation with global partners such as Bangladesh.
In addition, the seminar featured a presentation on Canada’s world class system approach to its grain sector by Nitin Verma, counselor at Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) of the Canada’s Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila, Philippines.
The seminar brought together senior officials from the Government of Bangladesh, researchers, private sector representatives, and development partners. It served as a platform for knowledge-sharing and technical dialogue on grain preservation, storage technologies, and value chain efficiency.
The event was graced with the attendance by Md Masudul Hasan, secretary of the Bangladesh ministry of food.
Canada and Bangladesh enjoy a growing bilateral trade relationship, with two-way merchandise trade reaching CAD 3.27 billion in 2024. Canada continues to explore increased collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, education, and sustainable development, building a strong foundation for commercial and technical cooperation.