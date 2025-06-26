Canada hosts seminar on grain and oilseed storage in Dhaka

The High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh hosted a seminar Thursday, 26 June 2025, focused on improving storage practices for grain and oilseeds, with the aim of strengthening food security and reducing post-harvest losses in Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Digvir Jayas, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Lethbridge, Canada, an internationally recognised Canadian expert in grain and oil seeds storage systems and post-harvest technology. Jayas shared insights into innovative, science-based approaches to minimising spoilage and preserving grain quality under diverse climate conditions.